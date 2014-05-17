Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Saturday 22 Ciro Immobile (Torino) 20 Luca Toni (Verona) 19 Carlos Tevez (Juventus) 17 Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 16 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) 15 Giuseppe Rossi (Fiorentina) Alberto Gilardino (Genoa) Fernando Llorente (Juventus) Paulinho (Livorno) 14 Mario Balotelli (AC Milan) Jose Callejon (Napoli) 13 Mattia Destro (AS Roma) German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) Alberto Paloschi (Chievo Verona) Alessio Cerci (Torino) 12 Antonio Candreva (Lazio) Antonio Cassano (Parma) Eder (Sampdoria) 11 Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Fiorentina) Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.