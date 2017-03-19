BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 22 Andrea Belotti (Torino) 21 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) 20 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Dries Mertens (Napoli) 19 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) 17 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 14 Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) 12 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Marco Borriello (Cagliari) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) 11 Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta Bergamo) Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 10 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) Marek Hamsik (Napoli) Ilja Nestorovski (Palermo) Luis Muriel (Sampdoria) Iago Falque (Torino) 9 Radja Nainggolan (AS Roma) Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)