Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Saturday 28 Edinson Cavani (Napoli) 22 Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 16 Stephan El Shaarawy (AC Milan) Pablo Osvaldo (AS Roma) 15 Giampaolo Pazzini (AC Milan) Erik Lamela (AS Roma) German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) Miroslav Klose (Lazio) 13 Alberto Gilardino (Bologna) 12 Francesco Totti (AS Roma) Marco Borriello (Genoa) Marco Sau (Cagliari) Gonzalo Bergessio (Catania) Stevan Jovetic (Fiorentina) Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) 11 Mario Balotelli (AC Milan) Hernanes (Lazio) Marek Hamsik (Napoli) 10 Arturo Vidal (Juventus) Mirko Vucinic (Juventus) Josip Ilicic (Palermo) Amauri (Parma) Mauro Icardi (Sampdoria) Rolando Bianchi (Torino) Luis Muriel (Udinese)
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.