Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 22 Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 12 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) Eder (Inter Milan) 11 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) 10 Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Leonardo Pavoletti (Genoa) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) 9 Massimo Maccarone (Empoli) 8 Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma) Alberto Paloschi (Chievo Verona) Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) 7 Mattia Destro (Bologna) Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 6 Gervinho (AS Roma) Federico Dionisi (Frosinone) Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) Antonio Candreva (Lazio) Alberto Gilardino (Palermo) Roberto Soriano (Sampdoria)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0