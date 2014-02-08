UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Saturday 14 Giuseppe Rossi (Fiorentina) 12 Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) 11 Carlos Tevez (Juventus) Arturo Vidal (Juventus) Ciro Immobile (Torino) 10 Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) Alessio Cerci (Torino) Luca Toni (Verona) 9 Mario Balotelli (AC Milan) German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) Alberto Gilardino (Genoa) Fernando Llorente (Juventus) Jose Callejon (Napoli) Eder (Sampdoria) 8 Paulinho (Livorno) 7 Antonio Candreva (Lazio) Jorginho (Napoli) Antonio Cassano (Parma) 6 Paul Pogba (Juventus) Marek Hamsik (Napoli) Goran Pandev (Napoli) Marco Parolo (Parma) Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) Antonio Di Natale (Udinese)
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,