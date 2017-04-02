Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 23 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Andrea Belotti (Torino) 20 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Dries Mertens (Napoli) 19 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) 18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 14 Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta Bergamo) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) 13 Marco Borriello (Cagliari) 12 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) 11 Marek Hamsik (Napoli) Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 10 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) Ilja Nestorovski (Palermo) Luis Muriel (Sampdoria) Iago Falque (Torino) 9 Radja Nainggolan (AS Roma) Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17