UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Monday 13 Carlos Tevez (Juventus) 12 Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 10 Jeremy Menez (AC Milan) Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Paulo Dybala (Palermo) 9 Jose Callejon (Napoli) Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 7 Adem Ljajic (AS Roma) Alessandro Matri (Genoa) Filip Djordjevic (Lazio) Stefano Mauri (Lazio) Manolo Gabbiadini (Napoli) Simone Zaza (Sassuolo) Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 6 Keisuke Honda (AC Milan) Paul Pogba (Juventus) Arturo Vidal (Juventus) Franco Vazquez (Palermo) Eder (Sampdoria) Luca Toni (Verona)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.