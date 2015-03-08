Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 15 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Carlos Tevez (Juventus) 13 Jeremy Menez (AC Milan) Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 12 Paulo Dybala (Palermo) 11 Luca Toni (Verona) 10 Manolo Gabbiadini (Napoli) Fabio Quagliarella (Torino) Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 9 Jose Callejon (Napoli) 8 Adem Ljajic (AS Roma) Stefano Mauri (Lazio) Eder (Sampdoria) Simone Zaza (Sassuolo) Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 7 Massimo Maccarone (Empoli) Khouma Babacar (Fiorentina) Alessandro Matri (Juventus) Filip Djordjevic (Lazio) Franco Vazquez (Palermo) Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S