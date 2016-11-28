UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Monday 12 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) 10 Andrea Belotti (Torino) 9 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 8 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) 7 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) Jose Callejon (Napoli) Ilja Nestorovski (Palermo) Iago Falque (Torino) 6 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Luis Muriel (Sampdoria) Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) 5 Suso (AC Milan) Diego Perotti (AS Roma) Franck Kessie (Atalanta Bergamo) Marco Borriello (Cagliari) Adem Ljajic (Torino) Cyril Thereau (Udinese)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.