Soccer-Atletico ease past Leverkusen 4-2 to take control of tie
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Monday 13 Stephan El Shaarawy (AC Milan) 11 Edinson Cavani (Napoli) 9 Miroslav Klose (Lazio) Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 8 Erik Lamela (AS Roma) Pablo Osvaldo (AS Roma) Diego Milito (Inter Milan) 7 Marek Hamsik (Napoli) 6 Giampaolo Pazzini (AC Milan) Francesco Totti (AS Roma) German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) Stevan Jovetic (Fiorentina) Alberto Gilardino (Bologna) Fabio Quagliarella (Juventus) Hernanes (Lazio) 5 Alessandro Diamanti (Bologna) Gonzalo Bergessio (Catania) Alberto Paloschi (Chievo Verona) Antonio Cassano (Inter Milan) Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) Sebastian Giovinco (Juventus) Arturo Vidal (Juventus) Fabrizio Miccoli (Palermo) Rolando Bianchi (Torino)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Tuesday 25 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 21 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 16 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Ivan Santini (Caen) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Lois Diony (D
LONDON, Feb 21 The Sutton United goalkeeper filmed eating a pie while on the substitutes bench during his side's 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal quit the club in tears on Tuesday after admitting a "costly error of judgment", Sutton's manager said.