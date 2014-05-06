UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Tuesday 21 Ciro Immobile (Torino) 19 Carlos Tevez (Juventus) Luca Toni (Verona) 17 Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 16 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) 15 Giuseppe Rossi (Fiorentina) Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) Fernando Llorente (Juventus) Paulinho (Livorno) 14 Mario Balotelli (AC Milan) Alberto Gilardino (Genoa) 13 Mattia Destro (AS Roma) Alberto Paloschi (Chievo Verona) Jose Callejon (Napoli) Alessio Cerci (Torino) Antonio Di Natale (Udinese) 12 German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) Antonio Candreva (Lazio) Antonio Cassano (Parma) 11 Arturo Vidal (Juventus) 10 Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Fiorentina) Eder (Sampdoria) 9 Gervinho (AS Roma) Dries Mertens (Napoli)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
