April 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Saturday 25 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Andrea Belotti (Torino) 23 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) 21 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Dries Mertens (Napoli) 18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 15 Marco Borriello (Cagliari) 14 Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta Bergamo) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) 13 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) 11 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) Diego Falcinelli (Crotone) Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) Marek Hamsik (Napoli) Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 10 Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) Jose Callejon (Napoli) Ilja Nestorovski (Palermo) Luis Muriel (Sampdoria) Iago Falque (Torino) 9 Radja Nainggolan (AS Roma) Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) Patrik Schick (Sampdoria) Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo) Duvan Zapata (Udinese)