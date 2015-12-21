Dec 21 - Torino FC captain Kamil Glik has committed his future to the Italian club by signing a new contract till June 2020, the Serie A side said.

The Polish defender was recently linked with a number of Bundesliga and Premier League sides, including Manchester United. His previous contract was due to expire in 2017.

Glik, 27, joined Torino from Palermo in 2011 and went on to become captain of the Turin side from the 2013-2014 season.

With seven goals last season, he was Serie A's top scoring defender, along with Fiorentina's Gonzalo Rodriguez.

Twelfth-placed Torino play Napoli in their next Serie A match on Jan. 6. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)