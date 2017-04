Jan 14 Italy striker Ciro Immobile is set to rejoin his former side Torino on loan, the Serie A club said.

Immobile has been on loan at Sevilla from his parent club Borussia Dortmund since July last year.

The 25-year-old was the leading scorer in Serie A in the 2013-14 season when he scored 22 goals.

He joined Dortmund for a fee of 18 million euros but struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga and he was loaned to Sevilla.

Torino, 14th in Serie A, said on their website (www.torinofc.it) that Immobile had undergone a medical and trained with the squad.