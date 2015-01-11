MILAN Jan 11 Francesco Totti planned and produced his own unique goal celebration, taking a selfie in the Stadio Olimpico after scoring the equaliser in AS Roma's 2-2 derby draw with Lazio on Sunday.

Totti, 38 and playing in his 23rd season at his only professional club, defied his age as he scored twice to haul Roma back from a 2-0 halftime deficit.

After acrobatically hooking in Jose Holebas's cross for the second, Totti leapt two advertising hoardings and ran towards the fans in the Curva Sud.

He was then handed a phone by a member of the Roma staff, before stopping to take a picture of himself looking suitably pleased with life as his faithful Roma fan club celebrated behind him.

"I thought about it during the week," he told touchline television reporters.

"Although it's in fashion, I don't usually take them because I want my private life to stay that way, but this was a special occasion, something to be remembered for a long time."

Totti, who has scored four league goals this season, was making a record 40th appearance in the Derby della Capitale and took his goal tally in the fixture to 11, equalling the record set by Dino Da Costa who played for Roma in the 1950s.

"For a Roma player, that's the most wonderful thing that can happen," said Totti, who made his derby debut in March 1994 as a 17-year-old.

"It wasn't easy to turn this result around, but we were more clinical and proved we can fight for the Scudetto."

Roma coach Rudi Garcia heaped further praise on his talismanic forward.

"Totti is a genius and he has shown that once again," he said. "He said before the match that this would be his game and he was right."