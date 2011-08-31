ROME Aug 31 Inter Milan completed the signing
of forwards Mauro Zarate and Diego Forlan on transfer deadline
day on Wednesday while AS Roma responded to their early Europa
League exit last week with four new acquisitions.
Inter, who recently sold Samuel Eto'o to Russian club Anzhi
Makhachkala and sent Goran Pandev on loan to Napoli, snapped up
Argentine Zarate on a year's loan from Lazio and rubber-stamped
the deal to buy Uruguay forward Forlan from Atletico Madrid.
"I think we have a very strong squad," president Massimo
Moratti told the club's website (www.inter.it). "There are new
players to look at who will surely bring excitement."
American-owned Roma gave notice of their scudetto intentions
by signing Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic from Olympique Lyon
for 11 million euros ($15.83 million) and Argentine midfielder
Fernando Gago on loan from Real Madrid.
They also swooped for Danish defender Simon Kjaer from VfL
Wolfsburg and Italian striker Fabio Borini from Parma on a
one-year loan.
New Spanish coach Luis Enrique, booed after substituting
Francesco Totti in his first home match in charge, had already
overseen the arrival of Bojan Krkic from Barcelona, Pablo
Osvaldo from Espanyol and Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela from
River Plate.
In other late deals champions AC Milan signed Palermo's
Italian midfielder Antonio Nocerino on a five-year deal while
Parma picked up Italian striker Stefano Floccari from Lazio.
($1 = 0.695 Euros)