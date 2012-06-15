Soccer-Simeone rues Atletico woes from the spot
MADRID, Feb 13 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is frustrated by his team's continued struggles from the penalty spot and is keeping his fingers crossed that the situation will improve.
June 15 Former AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso joined Swiss club FC Sion on Friday as the first major close-season transfers involving Serie A clubs got under way with Udinese pair Mauricio Isla and Kwadwo Asamoah having medicals for Juventus.
Sion, who were docked 36 points last season after dragging UEFA into a complex legal battle, announced the deal for the 34-year-old ex-Italy player Gattuso on their website (www.fc-sion.ch).
Milan had already announced Gattuso and a host of other older players including Filippo Inzaghi would be leaving in the close season after Juve pipped them to the Serie A title.
Defender Thiago Silva was on the verge of quitting Milan for Paris St Germain but club president Silvio Berlusconi stepped in and said the Brazilian was too important to sell.
Juve have moved for Chile's versatile Isla and Ghana midfielder Asamoah while they battle with co-owners Parma over Italy winger Sebastian Giovinco, who is also being courted by Inter Milan according to reports. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)
MADRID, Feb 13 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is frustrated by his team's continued struggles from the penalty spot and is keeping his fingers crossed that the situation will improve.
LONDON, Feb 13 Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)