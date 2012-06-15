June 15 Former AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso joined Swiss club FC Sion on Friday as the first major close-season transfers involving Serie A clubs got under way with Udinese pair Mauricio Isla and Kwadwo Asamoah having medicals for Juventus.

Sion, who were docked 36 points last season after dragging UEFA into a complex legal battle, announced the deal for the 34-year-old ex-Italy player Gattuso on their website (www.fc-sion.ch).

Milan had already announced Gattuso and a host of other older players including Filippo Inzaghi would be leaving in the close season after Juve pipped them to the Serie A title.

Defender Thiago Silva was on the verge of quitting Milan for Paris St Germain but club president Silvio Berlusconi stepped in and said the Brazilian was too important to sell.

Juve have moved for Chile's versatile Isla and Ghana midfielder Asamoah while they battle with co-owners Parma over Italy winger Sebastian Giovinco, who is also being courted by Inter Milan according to reports. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)