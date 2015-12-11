Dec 11 - Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Badu is likely to miss Saturday's Serie A game against table toppers Inter Milan after picking up an injury.

"I doubt that he will recover," Udinese coach Stefano Colantuono said told a news conference on Friday, adding that Bruno Fernandes could replace him.

Udinese defenders Felipe dal Belo and Danilo Larangeira are suspended and will be replaced by Molla Wague and Maurizio Domizzi.

Udinese lie 13th in Serie A. (Reporting by Agnieszka Slupska and Anna Rzhevkina in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)