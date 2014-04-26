ROME, April 26 Udinese will be without veteran striker Antonio Di Natale when they travel to Torino on Sunday (1300 GMT) looking to secure Serie A safety.

Francesco Guidolin's side announced a 23-man squad for Sunday's clash, with former Italy striker Di Natale missing out after failing to shake off a niggling injury to his right knee.

Di Natale picked up the injury during last month's 1-0 win over Catania, in which he scored the winning goal.

Udinese are in 13th place and 11 points above the relegation zone with four games left to play. They also have a better head-to-head record over Sassuolo and Bologna, who are level on 28 points and straddle the relegation area in 17th and 18th place.

Di Natale has scored 11 league goals this season, seven of which have come since late January helping to steer his side away from trouble after a poor campaign.

He is 10th in the all-time Serie A goalscoring charts with 187. One more strike would put him level with Alessandro Del Piero and Giuseppe Signori.

The 36-year-old announced that he would retire at the end of the season after a 3-1 home defeat by Hellas Verona in January, a move that shocked the fans and manager Guidolin.

However, he has since backtracked, leaving open the possibility that he will carry on for at least one more season. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Rex Gowar)