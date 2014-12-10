MILAN Dec 10 Udinese will no longer be a provincial club perennially struggling for survival once their new stadium is finished, owner Giampaolo Pozzo said on Wednesday.

They are building a compact 25,000-capacity stadium on the site of their current ground and will become only the second Serie A club, alongside Juventus, to own their own arena.

"We are doing some important work so that we can get out of the provincial dimension," Pozzo told Italian media.

"Serie A is unbalanced. There are five or six clubs with significant revenue and the rest are provincial outfits just trying to survive," he added.

Pozzo said the new stadium, due to open next year, would give Udinese extra sources of revenue which would allow them to keep their top players.

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, now with Arsenal, and Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia, at Bayern Munich, are among the players to have left Udinese in the last few years.

"We hope that an increase in revenue which enable to keep the players at Udinese for many years and avoid them leaving for other clubs," he said.

"This will allow us to achieve important results on the pitch as well. We want to start the season with a more ambitious target than simply staying up."

Despite being perceived as a mid-table side and currently lying eighth in the standings, Udinese have qualified for European competition several times in the last few years.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(Reporting by Brian Homewood)