MILAN May 13 Udinese clinched a place in the
playoff round of next season's Champions League qualifying
competition by winning 2-0 at Catania to finish third in Serie A
on Sunday.
Antonio Di Natale and Diego Fabbrini scored in each half for
Udinese, who also qualified last season and lost to Arsenal over
two legs. Alejandro Gomez missed a penalty for Catania before
halftime.
Napoli, Lazio and Inter Milan, who had also been chasing
third place, were left frustrated.
Lazio came from behind to beat Inter 3-1 and finish fourth
while Napoli's 2-1 win over Siena secured fifth place.
Champions Juventus and runners-up AC Milan took Italy's two
direct places in the Champions League group stage.
Italy has lost a place in the competition after Serie A
slipped below Germany's Bundesliga in UEFA's ranking of national
leagues.
Lecce joined already relegated Novara and Cesena in Serie B
next season after losing 1-0 at Chievo.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond)
(Reporting By Brian Homewood)