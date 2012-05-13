MILAN May 13 Udinese clinched a place in the playoff round of next season's Champions League qualifying competition by winning 2-0 at Catania to finish third in Serie A on Sunday.

Antonio Di Natale and Diego Fabbrini scored in each half for Udinese, who also qualified last season and lost to Arsenal over two legs. Alejandro Gomez missed a penalty for Catania before halftime.

Napoli, Lazio and Inter Milan, who had also been chasing third place, were left frustrated.

Lazio came from behind to beat Inter 3-1 and finish fourth while Napoli's 2-1 win over Siena secured fifth place.

Champions Juventus and runners-up AC Milan took Italy's two direct places in the Champions League group stage.

Italy has lost a place in the competition after Serie A slipped below Germany's Bundesliga in UEFA's ranking of national leagues.

Lecce joined already relegated Novara and Cesena in Serie B next season after losing 1-0 at Chievo. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond)

