Dec 16 - Defender Silvan Widmer will stay at Udinese despite reported interest from several clubs including Napoli and Inter Milan, the Serie A club's president Franco Soldati told Italian media.

"Widmer will remain at Udinese for a few more years," said Soldati. "He is a talent we have discovered and we want to have the pleasure of keeping him in our team."

The 22-year-old Swiss international, whose contract expires in June 2016, moved to Udinese from FC Aarau in June 2013 for 665,000 pounds ($1.00 million).

Udinese, 15th in the table, lost 4-0 to league leaders Inter on Saturday.

