ROME Dec 20 A Francesco Pisano own goal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 11th strike of the season gave AC Milan a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari on Tuesday that put them a point clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A in their last game before the winter break.

Cagliari defender Pisano sliced a Robinho cross into his own net under pressure from Antonio Nocerino after four minutes to put the Rossoneri ahead in a first half the Sardinians went on to dominate but without finding an equaliser.

Champions Milan put on a much better performance after the break with Ibrahimovic doubling their lead on the hour after combining with Robinho as mid-table Cagliari's challenge faded.

Milan, unbeaten in 11 games, move to 34 points after 16 games, ahead of Juve and three points clear of Udinese before the pair meeting in Udine on Wednesday (1700 GMT).

Earlier, Siena and Fiorentina continued their poor form in a lacklustre Tuscan derby that finished 0-0 leaving them in the lower half of the table with 15 and 18 points respectively.

