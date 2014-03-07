ROME, March 7 Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero is out of Sunday's Serie A visit to Juventus after the Spanish midfielder's four-game ban for pushing a referee was cut by one match.

"The ban ... has been reduced to three matches," the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said in a statement on Friday.

Valero was sent off in the 2-2 draw at Parma on Feb. 24 and accused of pushing referee Andrea Gervasoni, an allegation the player denied.

The initial ruling sparked a furious reaction from the club, with honorary chairman Andrea Della Vale saying referees had it in for the Tuscan side and Valero suggesting Gervasoni's version of events was "not even close to reality".

The midfielder missed last weekend's 1-0 defeat by Lazio. Fiorentina fans boycotted the first 10 minutes of that match in protest at the ruling.

Valero will return for the trip to Napoli on March 23.

Fiorentina have won only two of their last eight matches and are fourth in Serie A on 45 points, seven behind third-placed Napoli.

On Sunday they face a Juve side who have yet to drop a point at home this season before returning to the same venue four days later for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Champions Juve are 11 points clear at the top of Serie A. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)