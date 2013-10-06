Oct 6 Hellas Verona arrived late for their match at Bologna on Sunday after trouble outside the ground and their supporters then sang through a minute's silence for victims of the Lampedusa migrant boat disaster.

The kickoff of the Serie A match was delayed by 20 minutes which Italian media said followed fighting between fans outside the ground which left three injured.

Verona's team bus was caught in the traffic and arrived late.

Like the weekend's other Serie A matches, the game was preceded by a minute's silence for the victims of Thursday's disaster when a boat carrying around 500 migrants sank off the island of Lampedusa. The Italian authorities say 181 bodies have been recovered and more than a hundred are still missing.

Television sound and pictures showed Verona fans chanting throughout the minute's silence.