ROME May 6 Italy has to grab football back from violent supporters and make stadiums safe again for families and children, Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday.

"Our objective is to reclaim football. We will give the stadiums back to families with children and move them away from the thugs," Alfano told the Canale 5 television channel.

"The clubs have to do their part. It's inconceivable that it remains alien to security."

The country was shocked by the violence which marred the Coppa Italia final at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Three Napoli fans were shot in the streets before the match and the incident set up ugly scenes inside the stadium where supporters threw flares and smoke bombs and delayed the start of the 3-1 final victory over Fiorentina.

Police have arrested Daniele De Santis, a 48-year-old Roma supporter who is charged with attempted murder.

The three Napoli supporters are also under arrest including Ciro Esposito who is in a critical condition in hospital after a bullet hit him in the chest.

"It's not possible that a sporting event becomes an almost event of war," said Alfano.

"We decided with (Prime Minister Matteo) Renzi to intervene at the end of the season when we will choose the new measures to come into force for the new season." (Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Tony Jimenez)