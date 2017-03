ROME, April 8 Two people were stabbed after rival groups of fans clashed in Rome ahead of the local Serie A derby between AS Roma and SC Lazio, police said on Monday.

Television pictures showed police in riot gear scuffling with a group of supporters who threw rocks and bottles near Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Rome mayor Gianni Alemanno said that businesses in the area around the stadium had been forced to close during the clashes.

Last year, 10 supporters of English club Tottenham Hotspur were injured in a knife attack by masked assailants in Rome ahead of a Europa League match with Lazio.

Lazio are currently in sixth place on 50 points ahead of Roma in seventh place with 47 points.

