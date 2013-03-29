ROME, March 29 Juventus could be without Mirko Vucinic for the 'derby of Italy' at fifth-placed Inter Milan on Saturday because the Montenegro forward has flu.

Juve have a nine-point lead at the top of Serie A and manager Antonio Conte is expected to shuffle his pack ahead of next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

"I'll look to put out the best team I can, keeping in mind various situations and how the international players are on their return from all over the world," Conte told a news conference on Friday referring to the midweek World Cup qualifiers.

"It seems Vucinic has a bit of flu."

Juve are likely to field Fabio Quagliarella alongside Sebastian Giovinco in attack. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Jimenez)