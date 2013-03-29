(Updates with Vucinic out of squad)

By Terry Daley

ROME, March 29 Serie A leaders Juventus will be without striker Mirko Vucinic for the 'derby of Italy' at fifth-placed Inter Milan on Saturday (1400 GMT) because he has the flu.

Vucinic was not included in the 21-man squad announced on the Italian champions' website (www.juventus.com) on Friday.

Chilean Mauricio Isla, who is suffering from tiredness after international duty, was also missing from the list.

Juve have a nine-point lead and manager Antonio Conte is expected to shuffle his pack ahead of next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

"It seems Vucinic has a bit of flu," Conte told a news conference on Friday.

"I'll look to put out the best team I can, keeping in mind various situations and how the international players are on their return from all over the world," Conte said referring to the midweek World Cup qualifiers. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Jimenez and Alison Wildey)