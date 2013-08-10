MILAN Aug 10 Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti turned 40 on Saturday and said he was determined to keep playing despite rupturing his Achilles tendon in April.

"I will continue to play and at the end of the season, I will weigh up my options for the future," Zanetti, who has made over 840 appearances for Inter and won a record 145 caps for Argentina, told Sky Sports Italia.

"For my birthday present, I want Inter to be back amongst the title challengers again," he added after Inter finished a dismal ninth last season to miss out on European football.

"I'm fine, I'm getting better all the time. Everything is going according to plan, next week I will undergo some tests and, if everything goes well, I will start running again," he added. "It's premature to make a prediction about my return."

Despite his age and injury, which was expected to sidelines him for six months, Zanetti was given a one-year contract extension in June.

Also on Saturday, Inter announced they had signed Portugal defender Rolando on loan from Porto.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Cape Verde and is a naturalised Portuguese, has been at Porto for five years although he spent the last six months on loan at Napoli. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Rex Gowar)