Tommaso Rocchi's late winner kept Inter Milan's hopes of Europa League qualification alive, with a 1-0 win against Parma in front of a restless home crowd on Sunday.

Inter struggled to impose themselves during a goalless first half and frequently lived dangerously as the visitors grew in confidence.

Ezequiel Schelotto made an awful hash of a 17th-minute chance, tamely directing his close-range shot straight at Parma keeper Antonio Mirante.

At the other end, it was telling that, as he been for most of this season, Inter's best player was their keeper, Samir Handanovic.

The Slovenian did brilliantly to deny first Gianluca Sansone and then Marco Parolo with fingertip saves.

When the lively Jaime Valdez struck Handanovic's crossbar in the 29th minute, a Parma goal looked inevitable.

Inter had been showing some signs of life, however, particularly when the young Croatian playmaker Mateo Kovacic found space and time to go on runs upfield.

Rocchi was struggling in a lone striker role though, with a lot of the home side's build up play going to waste.

Finally, in the 83rd minute, Inter found a breakthrough.

Free out on the left, Jonathan's cross found the 35-year-old Rocchi on his own in the box. The former Lazio man's shot was a little clumsy, but it was enough to beat Mirante. (Reporting by Matt Barker, editing by Pritha Sarkar)