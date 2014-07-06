SALVADOR, Brazil, July 6 Ivory Coast will have a new coach in place by the end of the month after the departure of Sabri Lamouchi following their World Cup exit, the country's football federation said.

The Ivorian Football Federation has mandated a five-man committee, which includes former coach Yeo Martial and former captain Cyrille Domoraud, to come up with a list of five names to replace Lamouchi, who departed after they failed to reach the last 16 in Brazil.

Lamouchi announced his exit just minutes after a controversial, and last-gasp 2-1 loss to Greece denied the Ivorians a first-ever spot in the second round. The former French international was at the end of his contract and it was not renewed.

The five names of prospective new coaches must be submitted before a July 31 deadline for the naming of the new incumbent, a federation statement added.

Former Italy and Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni told Italian radio last week he was set to be appointed while the names of Avram Grant and Herve Renard have also been linked to the job.

The Ivorians begin qualification for the 2015 African Nations Cup in September.