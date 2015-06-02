SANTIAGO, June 2 Jamaica coach Winfried Shaefer has named their 23-man squad for their first appearance at the Copa America where they will compete as a guest team at the tournament in Chile.

They meet holders Uruguay on June 13 and also face Argentina and Paraguay in a tough Group B at the June 11-July 4 finals.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ryan Thompson (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Duwayne Kerr (Sarpsborg 08), Dwayne Miller (Syrianska)

Defenders: Wes Morgan (Leicester City), Jermaine Taylor (Houston Dynamo), Michael Hector (Reading), Daniel Gordon (Karlsruhe), Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace), Hughan Gray (Waterhouse FC), Kemar Lawrence (NY Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Je-Vaughn Watson (FC Dallas), Rodolph Austin (Leeds United), Joel Grant (Yeovil Town), Lance Laing (FC Edmonton), Garath McCleary (Reading), Joel McAnuff (Leyton Orient)

Forwards: Allan Ottey, Dino Williams (both Montego Bay United), Giles Barnes (Houston Dynamo), Darren Mattocks (Vancouver Whitecaps), Simon Dawkins (Derby County), Deshorn Brown (Valerenga Oslo), Romeo Parkes (Metapan) (Reporting by Rodrigo Charme; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)