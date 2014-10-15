SINGAPORE Oct 15 Japan coach Javier Aguirre faces a race against time to find a squad capable of putting up a strong Asian Cup title defence, the Mexican admitting he needs at least two more matches to weigh up his options ahead of next year's tournament.

Japan are a team in transition and have struggled since Aguirre replaced Alberto Zaccheroni in July after a poor World Cup, winning just one of four matches with a 4-0 hammering by Brazil in Singapore on Tuesday doing little to boost morale.

Aguirre, who coached Mexico at two World Cups, fielded a youthful side against Brazil and although they were unable to prevent an inspired Neymar from grabbing all four goals, he was generally satisfied with his team's work rate and determination.

"Our objective of this game was to gauge selection options for the Asian Cup, in that sense I was able to observe prospective squad members," Aguirre told reporters.

"I cannot fault the players' desire as they tried their hardest until the final whistle but you have to remember, we were playing against one of the best teams in the world."

Admittedly, Brazil are a far more daunting prospect than any of the teams Japan will face in Australia when they begin the defence of their regional title against Palestine on Jan. 12 but Aguirre remains a long way off knowing who will start that game.

"I have had four games to look at the squad and already have a rough idea of which players will make it but I will still need the next two friendlies to observe them all before I can finalise my squad for the Asian Cup," he said.

"Of course, I am not happy to have lost but I saw my players in the changing room after the game and it was evident that they had tried their best. I am satisfied with that."

Japan started the match with seven J.League players in the lineup and Aguirre is likely to use next month's home friendlies against Honduras and Australia to allow fringe players a final chance to stake claims for Asian Cup selection.

"I rested some of the more experienced players as it is difficult to give everyone a game," Aguirre added.

"Even in the next friendly, it will be difficult to use all 23 members of the squad but I will continue to observe them in training, in the J.League and in overseas league games."

Japan complete their preparations for the Asian Cup with two further friendlies against North Korea and Bahrain before the opening Group D tie against the Palestinians in Newcastle.

Jordan and Iraq are the other two teams in the group. (Editing by Ian Ransom)