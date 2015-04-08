TOKYO, April 8 Sagan Tosu defender Kim Min-hyeok was handed a four game ban by the J-League on Tuesday after being found guilty of stamping on an opponent in a Japanese top flight game.

The South Korean's foot connected with the face of Kashima Antlers player Mu Kanazaki as the two tangled near the touchline.

The J-League described the act as "violent conduct and/or threatening another player" after the Antlers asked for a review following their 3-1 win on Friday, with Tosu sorry for their player's behaviour.

"We would like to reiterate our deepest apologies to Kashima Antlers' Mu Kanazaki and the rest of the club for Kim Min Hyeok's behaviour," Tosu said in a statement on Tuesday.

