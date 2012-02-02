TOKYO Feb 2 Bundesliga leaders Bayern
Munich have decided not to make Japanese teenager Takashi
Usami's loan deal a permanent one, J.League club Gamba Osaka
said on Thursday.
The highly rated 19-year-old joined the German side last
June following his first call-up to Japan's senior squad, vowing
at the time to become the "new Arjen Robben", Bayern's mercurial
Dutch winger.
Despite scoring all five goals in a 5-0 friendly rout of a
local side in Qatar last month, Usami has failed to convince
Bayern to sign him on a full transfer.
"It's a real pity for Usami but I hope he views it as a
valuable experience," Gamba president Kikuo Kanamori told local
media. "We would like him to come back (to Gamba)."
Usami, who made three substitute appearances for Bayern's
first team, is expected to look for another European club.
