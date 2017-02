TOKYO, Sept 1 Asian champions Japan will taken on Brazil in Europe in an October friendly as coach Alberto Zaccheroni continues his push to test his side against the world's best teams.

The Japan Football Association (JFA) said Japan will face the five-times World Cup winners in Wrocklaw, Poland, on Oct. 16, four days after a scheduled game with France in Paris.

"It's very pleasing to get the chance to play two games against such strong opposition," Zaccheroni, bidding to guide Japan to their fifth successive World Cup, told reporters.

"It is important for Japan to challenge the best teams away from home."

The two games come before the resumption of the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers. Japan comfortably lead their group with seven points from three matches. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)