TOKYO Aug 11 Former Germany international striker Cacau has agreed a deal with Cerezo Osaka and will link up with Uruguay forward Diego Forlan at the Japanese strugglers upon passing a medical.

The 33-year-old Brazilian-born striker left VfB Stuttgart in June after 11 seasons with the Bundesliga side and will join up with Cerezo's new German coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, who took charge in June.

"I feel so happy to be able to play in the J.League, where so many Brazilian players have come before me," Cacau said in a statement on Monday.

"It's an honour to play for a team with the tradition of Cerezo Osaka."

Cerezo are currently 15th in the 18-team J.League, only above the relegation zone courtesy of a better goal difference than Nagoya Grampus Eight after a goalless draw with FC Tokyo on Saturday.

Despite the arrival of Forlan in January, Cerezo have managed only 19 goals in 19 games this year but will be hopeful that Cacau, who scored six times in 23 appearances for Germany, can improve those numbers. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Julien Pretot)