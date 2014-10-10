(Adds Kagawa pullout)

Oct 10 Wasteful Japan needed an own goal from Nyron Nosworthy to beat Jamaica 1-0 in a friendly in Niigata on Friday and give Mexican Javier Aguirre his first win as coach.

Aguirre replaced Alberto Zaccheroni in July but took charge of the Asian champions for the first time last month in a disappointing 2-0 home defeat by Uruguay that was followed by a 2-2 draw with Venezuela.

Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa were guilty of spurning chances as Japan failed to add to Nosworthy's 16th-minute own goal.

Japan now travel to Singapore for a friendly with Brazil on Tuesday at the city-state's $1 billion Sports Hub but Kagawa has pulled out of the tour party with concussion-like symptoms.

"I'm as relaxed as I always am," Aguirre was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency. "The result did not reflect our performance.

"I think we had four clear-cut chances we didn't take. I'm pleased with the way the team clicked but I'm not satisfied with the result.

"If we play the way we did tonight we might have a chance against Brazil," said Aguirre.

"We had 20 shots against Jamaica. Against Brazil we might have one -- and we'll need to take that."