Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
TOKYO Aug 9 Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni named Manchester United's pre-season signing Shinji Kagawa on Thursday among his 23-man squad for next week's home friendly against Venezuela.
Kagawa will be joined by CSKA Moscow midfielder Keisuke Honda and Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo for the Aug. 15 game at Sapporo Dome.
"The Venezuela game and the September 6 friendly (United Arab Emirates) are important before the World Cup qualifier against Iraq on September 11," Zaccheroni told reporters.
"Venezuela came fourth in last year's Copa America," the Italian added. "South American sides are always hard to beat, even in friendlies. It will be good preparation for us."
Japan overpowered Oman 3-0 and Jordan 6-0 at home before being held 1-1 in Australia in June in their first three games in the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
Dutch-based defender Maya Yoshida and Stuttgart's Gotoku Sakai, currently on Olympic duty in London, have also been named among Zaccheroni's squad.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Standard Liege), Shusaku Nishikawa (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Shuichi Gonda (FC Tokyo)
Defenders: Yuichi Komano (Jubilo Iwata), Daiki Iwamasa (Kashima Antlers), Masahiko Inoha (Vissel Kobe), Hiroki Mizumoto (Hiroshima), Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (VVV Venlo), Gotoku Sakai (Stuttgart)
Midfielders: Yasuhito Endo (Gamba Osaka), Kengo Nakamura (Kawasaki Frontale), Makoto Hasebe (Wolfsburg), Hajime Hosogai (04 Leverkusen), Keisuke Honda (CSKA Moscow), Hideto Takahashi (FC Tokyo)
Forwards: Ryoichi Maeda (Jubilo Iwata), Jungo Fujimoto (Nagoya Grampus), Shinji Okazaki (Stuttgart), Mike Havenaar (Vitesse), Shinji Kagawa (Manchester United), Ryo Miyaichi (Arsenal) (Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.