Feb 26 Japan captain Makoto Hasebe is still having problems with his recently operated on right knee and is returning home to undergo checks, his club Nuremberg said on Wednesday.

"In order to avoid any further risk, and following a decision by the Nuremberg medical department, he will fly to Japan to undergo an intensive examination," the German club said in a statement.

The midfielder, who resumed training one week ago, suffered a tear in his lateral meniscus in January and returned home to Japan for the operation.

Hasebe, who is vital to Japan's hopes of making it past the group stage at this year's World Cup in Brazil, sustained the injury in a friendly against Steaua Bucharest during the Bundesliga's winter break.

Japan face Colombia, Greece and Ivory Coast in Group C at the World Cup.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood)