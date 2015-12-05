TOKYO Dec 5 Sanfrecce Hiroshima won their third J-League title in four years and booked a place in the Club World Cup after a 1-1 second-leg draw against Gamba Osaka secured a 4-3 aggregate victory on Saturday.

Substitute Takuma Asano headed home in the 78th minute to cancel out Osaka midfielder Yasuyuki Konno's 27th-minute strike in front of more than 36,000 elated fans to follow up their 3-2 win at Osaka on Wednesday.

"The team as a whole made sacrifices in order to reach where we are today," Hiroshima coach Hajime Moriyasu told Kyodo news agency.

"Each one of our players and staff fulfilled their responsibilities."

Defending champions Osaka dominated the early stages and the pressure paid off when Konno fired home for the second successive match from a corner.

Hiroshima put up a better showing in the second half and Asano capped the performance by nodding in Yoshifumi Kashiwa's cross from the right.

"I've missed many chances and caused the team trouble so I wanted to score even more today," Asano said.

"I know my strength is pace and I just wanted to put in everything in today."