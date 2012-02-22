TOKYO Feb 22 Japan forward Yoshito Okubo has promised to be on his best behaviour after being brought in from the cold for Friday's home friendly against Iceland by coach Alberto Zaccheroni.

The hot-head striker, whose international career has been littered with ill-timed red cards and run-ins with coaches, said on Wednesday he planned to repay the Italian's faith in him.

"I'm just going to get my head down and work hard," Vissel Kobe's Okubo told reporters before Japan's first game of 2012 in Osaka.

"I've been told to play by the rules the coach has laid out. It's a little difficult to find your rhythm at the beginning but I'll try to get a feel for it again quickly.

"It doesn't feel like I've been away from the national team," added Okubo, who last played for Japan at the World Cup in 2010 when he helped them reach the last 16.

While injury had kept Okubo out of Japan's side, Zaccheroni's list of walking wounded have given the pint-sized forward a chance to force his way back into side.

Zaccheroni said Okubo deserved his place in a Japan squad made up solely of J-League players.

"After I took over the Japan job, Okubo suffered a serious injury," Zaccheroni said when naming his squad. "It took time to get his fitness and form back."

Zaccheroni is expected to hand 18-year-old winger Ryo Miyaichi, currently on loan from Arsenal to English Premier League rivals Bolton Wanderers, his first senior call-up.

With Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa both out injured, Miyachi could make his debut in Japan's dead rubber Asian World Cup qualifier at home to Uzbekistan on Feb. 29.

With Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa both out injured, Miyachi could make his debut in Japan's dead rubber Asian World Cup qualifier at home to Uzbekistan on Feb. 29.