TOKYO Feb 23 Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni has lifted his ban on key midfielder Yasuhito Endo taking free kicks for Friday's home friendly with Iceland after passing him fully fit.

Endo, dubbed "Japan's mole in the hole" by Gamba Osaka manager Akira Nishino for the way he pops up in space, has been kept away from free kicks since pulling a leg muscle last August.

But Zaccheroni's 32-year-old midfield lynchpin will be stepping up to take them against Iceland in Osaka in Japan's first game of 2012.

"When I'm playing there's virtually no pain at all," Endo told Japan's Nikkan Sports newspaper. "I'll be taking the free kicks against Iceland.

"It feels normal again," added Endo, who scored with a trademark curling free kick in Japan's 3-1 win over Denmark at the 2010 World Cup, helping them into the last 16.

Endo will also be the main man from set-play situations against Uzbekistan in Toyota on Wednesday in a dead rubber 2014 World Cup qualifier.

Zaccheroni, however, has given his new-look squad the green light to express themselves against Iceland.

"There are a few new faces in the team with potential. I wanted to tell the younger players to seize their chance," said the Italian. "It's a real chance for them."

Zaccheroni's 16-match unbeaten run since taking the Japan job after the 2010 World Cup came to a halt with a 1-0 defeat in North Korea in a 2014 qualifier last November.

Injuries to key players prompted him to name a squad exclusively made up of J-League players for Friday's game, including five new call-ups.

Endo said Japan would not overlook Iceland before meeting Uzbekistan with top spot in Group C the prize as both sides have already reached the final round of qualifiers.

"I'm not thinking about Uzbekistan," said Endo, whose calming presence should help settle the new players. "We need to focus on putting in a good performance against Iceland.

"There are a few new faces in the squad who might be feeling a bit nervous but we've trained well and they seem to understand what the coach wants from them."

