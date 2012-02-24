TOKYO Feb 24 An under-strength Japan side blew away the cobwebs with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Iceland on Friday in their first match of the year.

Ryoichi Maeda headed the home side in front with just 91 seconds gone in Osaka, Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni himself looking stunned having yet to take his seat.

Jungo Fujimoto doubled Japan's lead seven minutes into the second half with a sweet left-foot chip, before defender Tomoaki Makino prodded in a third in the 79th minute.

Iceland grabbed a goal back through an Arnor Smarason penalty in injury time to give new Swedish coach Lars Lagerback a crumb of consolation after an otherwise poor display.

Japan face Uzbekistan on Wednesday in a dead rubber 2014 World Cup qualifier in Toyota with both teams already through to the final round.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Alan Baldwin) Double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories