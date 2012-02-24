(Adds quotes)

TOKYO Feb 24 An under-strength Japan side blew away the cobwebs with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Iceland on Friday in their first match of the year.

Ryoichi Maeda headed the home side in front with just 91 seconds gone in Osaka, Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni himself looking stunned having yet to take his seat.

Jungo Fujimoto doubled Japan's lead seven minutes into the second half with a sweet left-foot chip, before defender Tomoaki Makino prodded in a third in the 79th minute.

Iceland grabbed a goal back through an Arnor Smarason penalty in injury time to give new Swedish coach Lars Lagerback a crumb of consolation after an otherwise poor display.

"It was very important to start the year with a win," Zaccheroni told reporters. "We're still not in top physical condition but it was a very pleasing performance."

Japan face Uzbekistan on Wednesday in a dead rubber 2014 World Cup qualifier in Toyota with both teams already through to the final round.

Zaccheroni's 16-match unbeaten run since taking the Japan job after the 2010 World Cup came to a halt with a 1-0 defeat in North Korea in a 2014 qualifier last November.

But the Blue Samurai made amends against Iceland, albeit flattering to deceive after Maeda's early header had given the crowd of 42,000 the appetite for a glut of goals.

"Tonight was a performance we can build on," said Zaccheroni. "We have Uzbekistan to look forward to next week and that will give us a chance to carry on the momentum."

