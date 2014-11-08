Nov 8 Gamba Osaka remained on course for a Japanese domestic treble after they overcame a two-goal deficit to lift the J.League Cup for a second time with a 3-2 victory over Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday.

Currently five points behind league leaders Urawa Reds, Gamba found themselves 2-0 down and heading for defeat at the Saitama Stadium following Hisato Sato's brace.

Kenta Hasegawa's men scripted an amazing turnaround, however, with Brazilian striker Patric scoring either side of the break to bring Gamba level before Kotaro Omori came up with the winner.

"We were put to the test today and we passed because we were stronger than them. We deserved to win," Gamba defender Yasuyuki Konno told Kyodo news agency.

"We've got a break coming up but had we lost today, we wouldn't be feeling great about ourselves going into the Reds game. But we won, we were even in the same away team dressing room (as we will be for the Urawa game), so we'll be ready."

Gamba, who have also reached the semi-finals of the Emperor's Cup, take on the Reds in two weeks' time in a potential J.League title-deciding contest. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)