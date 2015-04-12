TOKYO, April 12 Japanese international striker Yoshinori Muto, who has been linked with a possible move to English Premier League leaders Chelsea, showed on Sunday that he has a flair for the dramatic to go with his immense skill.

The 22-year-old already under the spotlight scored the only goal for FC Tokyo in the 1-0 win over Shonan Bellmare in the J-League.

The goal was Muto's fourth in five J-League matches this season and took the unbeaten FC Tokyo to the top of the competition standings, level with the Urawa Red Diamonds, both on points and goal difference.

Muto told Japanese media during the week that he had "not made any decision yet" on a possible move to Chelsea. He only graduated two weeks ago from Keio University after completing an economics degree and would not be eligible to move until the transfer window opens in England in June.

Urawa needed a last-gasp goal from Zlatan Ljubijankic to secure a 1-1 draw with Kawasaki Frontale and remain undefeated this season.

The Slovenian striker netted in the 89th minute to earn his side a point after Kawasaki had gone ahead in the first through Kentaro Moriya.

Gamba Osaka moved to third place after a 3-2 win over Shimizu S-Pulse, with Takashi Usami scoring twice. The in-form striker opened the scoring with his first goal in the 29th minute then banged in his second 10 minutes from the end to give his side the win.

Nagoya Grampus Eight moved off the bottom of the table after their first win of the season, a 2-0 victory over Sanfrecce Hiroshima. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)