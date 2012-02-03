TOKYO Feb 3 Japan defender Masahiko Inoha joined J-League club Vissel Kobe on Friday after walking out on Croatia's Hajduk Split following a miserable six months.

"I have never suffered so much torment as I did over the past two weeks," Inoha said in a statement released by Vissel.

Inoha had demanded his contract be torn up following a bitter row over unpaid wages and conditions at the cash-strapped Croatian club.

"I wasn't paid but that was not the only reason for me to leave," he said after formally completing his move.

"I looked at the overall picture and asked to be released from my contract for the sake of my career."

Inoha, who joined Hajduk from Japan's Kashima Antlers last July, reportedly went three months without being paid. He played 15 times for Hajduk.

The 26-year-old weighed up offers from Spain and Germany before deciding to return to Japan with Kobe.

"I thought about accepting an offer from a European club but chose to help turn Kobe into a winning team," said Inoha.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories