OSAKA, Japan Oct 12 Japan Shinji Kagawa's
finally broke out of his long sulk on Wednesday after helping
crush Tajikistan 8-0 in a World Cup qualifier the previous
evening.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder scored twice, both absolute
stunners, in Osaka, and told reporters: "Now I have to keep
producing the same results."
Kagawa spent much of his time in his hotel room before
Tuesday's game after a crisis in confidence, triggered by a foot
injury in helping Japan win the Asian Cup in January.
His Japan team mates refused to wrap him in cotton wool,
however, and Kagawa responded with two superb goals, albeit in
an embarrassingly one-sided World Cup qualifier.
The 22-year-old insisted he had turned the corner after
shaking off a worrying slump in form to help Japan to the top of
Group C on goal difference from Uzbekistan.
"It's given me a lift for sure," he told reporters.
"Mentally it's a relief and I can go back to Germany on a
positive note."
Kagawa was anonymous during Japan's late 1-0 victory over
North Korea and 1-1 draw in Uzbekistan in their first two group
games.
If Kagawa's first goal on Tuesday -- a cheeky flick with the
outside of his right boot -- was good, his second would not have
looked out of place at any of the world's great arenas.
Spotting the Tajik goalkeeper on the edge of his six yard
box, Kagawa shaped to cross before smashing home a viciously
dipping right-foot shot from the edge of the box.
"I went for it," he snapped when asked if he had meant to
shoot. "The games get tougher from here and I hope I can get in
amongst the goals quicker."
Recently left on the bench by his Bundesliga club for the
first time, Kagawa's performance repaid Japan coach Alberto
Zaccheroni's faith in him.
"We all know how dangerous and important a player Shinji
is," said the Italian. "He played fantastic. He scored but more
importantly other players stepped up too."
